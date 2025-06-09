Israel tells UN Security Council "we will not stop"

[Source: Reuters]

Iran said it would continue to defend itself against Israel during a UN Security Council session on Friday, while Israel’s UN ambassador vowed that his country would not stop its attacks until Iran’s nuclear threat is dismantled.

“We will not stop,” Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon said. “Not until Iran’s nuclear threat is dismantled, not until its war machine is disarmed, not until our people and yours are safe.”

Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani urged the Security Council to take action.

“Israel apparently declared that it will continue this strike for as many days as it takes. We are alarmed by credible report that the United States… may be joining this war,” he said.

