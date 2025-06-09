Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza City

Source: Reuters

Israeli forces killed at least 16 Palestinians across Gaza on Thursday and wounded dozens in the south of the enclave, local medics said, as residents reported that Gaza City suburbs were under intensifying bombardment.

The Israeli military is preparing to seize Gaza City, the territory’s largest urban centre, despite international calls on Israel to desist over fears that a ground offensive would cause significant casualties and displace the roughly one million Palestinians sheltering there.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.