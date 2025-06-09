Qionibaravi’s rapid rise inspires women in powerlifting

National powerlifter Susana Qionibaravi says her journey into the sport has exceeded expectations after claiming international success within just her first year of competition.

Qionibaravi was among the athletes competing at the East versus West Powerlifting Competition held in Suva over the past two days, continuing what has been a remarkable rise in the sport.

The national representative revealed she initially began with functional strength training at the gym before being encouraged by her coach, Norman, to take up powerlifting competitively.

“I started from a gym just doing functional strength training… then my coach Norman advised me to start this sport.”

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Since making the transition, Qionibaravi says her progress has been rapid, competing in three national competitions last year before earning selection into Team Fiji for the Oceania Regional Championships in Christchurch.

“And since then, it’s gone better than expected.”

Representing Fiji internationally proved to be a breakthrough moment, with Qionibaravi winning gold in the women’s 84-plus kilogram deadlift category during the Oceania Championships last November.

“It was a successful outcome… I managed to pull away a gold medal, which was quite an achievement being my first year.”

Beyond her own success, Qionibaravi says one of the most rewarding developments has been the increasing number of women taking interest in the sport.

The East versus West Powerlifting Competition wrapped up in Suva yesterday with athletes from around the country taking part.