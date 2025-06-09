Israel resumes airdrop aid to Gaza, military says

[Source: Reuters]

Israel said it resumed aid airdrops to Gaza on Saturday and was taking several other steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, amid mounting international pressure and warnings from relief agencies of starvation spreading there.

The Israeli military said “humanitarian corridors” would be established for safe movement of United Nations convoys delivering aid to Gazans and that “humanitarian pauses” would be implemented in densely populated areas.

The announcement came after indirect ceasefire talks in Doha between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas were broken off with no deal in sight.

Article continues after advertisement

The Israeli military said in a statement that the airdrops would be conducted in coordination with international aid organizations and would include seven pallets of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food.

Palestinian sources confirmed that aid has begun dropping in northern Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry said the military would “apply a ‘humanitarian pause’ in civilian centers and in humanitarian corridors” on Sunday morning. It provided no further details.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.