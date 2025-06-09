News

Sun Insurance strengthens workforce development

Mollyn Nakabea News Journalist [email protected]

August 3, 2026 2:41 pm

Sun Insurance has strengthened its commitment to continuous staff upskilling through the signing of a learning and development partnership with the Oceania Institute of Technology.

The partnership offers internationally recognized video based and fully online micro learning courses for staff development.

Within a year, employees will have access to 500 courses anytime and anywhere by which they will undergo self-paced online training based on capacity building needs and career progression.

The courses cover a wide range of topics including AI, leadership, and sales management, personal and mental resilience.

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Sun Insurance principal officer Avikash Ram says investing in people remains one of the company’s priorities.

“We firmly believe that our people are our greatest asset. As our business continues to evolve and the insurance industry becomes increasingly driven by technology, innovation and customer expectations, it is essential that our employees are equipped with the knowledge and skills to remain competitive and deliver exceptional service.”

With the programme including key emerging areas, Ram adds that it aligns closely with the company’s strategic vision for the future.

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