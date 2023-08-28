Hurricane Idalia turns deadly

[Source: CNN News]

After hitting Florida, Hurricane Idalia is crossing into Georgia, bringing powerful winds and potentially life-threatening conditions

There are 275,000 people without power in Florida and another 100,000 have no electricity in Georgia

Though the eye of the storm has left Florida, the National Hurricane Center warns “dangerous” storm surge still threatens coastal areas

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says there are no officially confirmed storm deaths, though Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers died in crashes

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says Idalia is the strongest storm to hit this part of Florida in more than 100 years

Some areas of the state have been flooded, with water inundating towns and rendering major roads impassable.