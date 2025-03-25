Hainan province highlights future direction

[Source: China Daily]

In an annual report delivered at the fourth session of the seventh National People’s Congress in Beijing, the Governor of Hainan Province Liu Xiaoming highlighted the region’s major accomplishments last year and discussed ongoing challenges.

Central to his address was the continued development of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) and the province’s resilience in the face of both natural disasters and complex global conditions.

Governor Liu emphasized that 2024 was a year of milestones, marked by the completion of critical infrastructure projects in the FTP, which would serve as new policies for expanding economic openness and achieving high-quality growth.

Notably, the provincial GDP is projected to grow by over 3.5%, with considerable progress seen in industrial output, foreign trade, tourism and investments.

One of the most important takeaways from the report was Hainan’s resilience amid adversity.

Lui said the region faced the strongest autumn typhoon in years, but authorities remained focused on their development goals, stabilizing the economy despite external disruptions.

Hainan’s Governor highlighted that in addition to economic growth, the government made substantial strides in expanding social services, improving healthcare and education, and addressing public welfare issues.

The report also highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to sustainable development.

With an emphasis on ‘green development,’ Hainan has made significant strides in ecological preservation, leading national environmental initiatives and setting a precedent for other regions.

The province’s efforts in environmental conservation have resulted in tangible improvements in overall ecological quality, ensuring that economic growth does not come at the expense of the environment.

As Hainan continues its development, the government is placing a strong focus on industrial innovation.

Efforts are being made to diversify the economy and build a robust industrial structure, with investments in future industries such as biotechnology and digital transformation.

Governor Liu also emphasized Hainan’s cultural developments, are gaining national and international recognition.

This has enhanced tourism and cultural exchanges, fostering a closer connection to Hainan’s identity and heritage.

Looking ahead, the Governor outlined plans for expanding investment opportunities in the region.

Liu stresses the importance of regional cooperation and synergy, encouraging coordinated development efforts across sectors for growth.

Hainan’s governor states that as the province continues to navigate challenges it will position itself as a key player in China’s national development framework.

