World

Global hunger crisis deepens as major nations skimp on aid

Reuters

December 25, 2024 8:00 am

It’s a simple but brutal equation: The number of people going hungry or otherwise struggling around the world is rising, while the amount of money the world’s wealthiest nations are contributing toward helping them is dropping.

The result: The United Nations says that, at best, it will be able to raise enough money to help about 60% of the 307 million people it predicts will need humanitarian aid next year. That means at least 117 million people won’t get food or other assistance in 2025.

The U.N. also will end 2024 having raised about 46% of the $49.6 billion it sought for humanitarian aid across the globe, its own data shows. It’s the second year in a row the world body has raised less than half of what it sought. The shortfall has forced humanitarian agencies to make agonizing decisions, such as slashing rations for the hungry and cutting the number of people eligible for aid.

Article continues after advertisement

The consequences are being felt in places like Syria, where the World Food Program (WFP), the U.N.’s main food distributor, used to feed 6 million people. Eyeing its projections for aid donations earlier this year, the WFP cut the number it hoped to help there to about 1 million people, said Rania Dagash-Kamara, the organization’s assistant executive director for partnerships and resource mobilization.

Dagash-Kamara visited the WFP’s Syria staff in March. “Their line was, ‘We are at this point taking from the hungry to feed the starving,’” she said in an interview.

U.N. officials see few reasons for optimism at a time of widespread conflict, political unrest and extreme weather, all factors that stoke famine. “We have been forced to scale back appeals to those in most dire need,” Tom Fletcher, U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told Reuters.

Financial pressures and shifting domestic politics are reshaping some wealthy nations’ decisions about where and how much to give. One of the U.N.’s largest donors – Germany – already shaved $500 million in funding from 2023 to 2024 as part of general belt tightening. The country’s cabinet has recommended another $1 billion reduction in humanitarian aid for 2025. A new parliament will decide next year’s spending plan after the federal election in February.

Humanitarian organizations also are watching to see what U.S. President-elect Donald Trump proposes after he begins his second term in January.

Trump advisers have not said how he will approach humanitarian aid, but he sought to slash U.S. funding in his first term. And he has hired advisers who say there is room for cuts in foreign aid.

The U.S. plays the leading role in preventing and combating starvation across the world. It provided $64.5 billion in humanitarian aid over the last five years. That was at least 38% of the total such contributions recorded by the U.N.

Nabavatu families celebrate love and unity

LTA focuses on reckless driving

Police target illicit drug trade

A festive call for unity

Labasa’s Christmas goat market

Council workers get special Christmas bonus

Tabuya slams private video leak

Police find meth

Fijians called to foster unity this Christmas

FijiNikua to showcase Fijian stories

Two arrested for intimidating bus attendant

Toyota is donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration

Weightlifting Fiji celebrates succesful year this christmas

Growers Fund and Shop N Save brighten Christmas for needy families

Starbucks strike to expand to over 300 US stores on Christmas Eve, union says

Fiji Pearls climb to 16th in World Netball rankings

FIFA amends transfer regulations following Diarra ruling

Global hunger crisis deepens as major nations skimp on aid

Inter edge past Como in title chase

Siddharth Anand takes over directorial rein of SRK's king

Suspect charged in fatal burning of woman on New York City subway

Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever

Fiji Bitter Series drives community development in Cakaudrove

Todd hopes to do better for Fiji Amateur Boxing

Canada's Trudeau faces increasing pressure from his own MPs to quit

Maitland Australia praises Fiji’s Netball festival experience

Nadi bakeries gear up for last-minute orders

India skipper Rohit backs Kohli to find fix for off-stump woes

Tabuya under scrutiny following alleged controversial video

Hilary Duff and Matthew's anniversary tributes

ADB provides $5m grant for Vanuatu quake relief

FCCC identifies 44 potential breaches

Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election

Ivory Coast's economic hub Abidjan turns into vibrant graffiti gallery

Trump transition team plans immediate WHO withdrawal

Qatar and Jordan pledge support to Syria

PM lauds Fiji Muslim League over land issue

Fiji Year 13 exam records 86% pass rate

Coral Coast 7s teams confirmed

Prevention key to tackling drug crisis

Festive season should be a time of joy, not heartbreak

Taylor Swift gifts children’s hospital patient some twinning fashion

Major fire averted at CJS mall

Over 200 killed in Haiti's Cite Soleil massacre

Labasa couple charged with fraud and impersonation

Drua partners with Carve Sunglasses

Sisters hold on to Christmas card tradition

Italy to prolong war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2025

Kon sets sights on overseas talent

International Netball Festival concludes in Lautoka

Francis Ford Coppola shares harrowing story of being a polio survivor

El Salvador lawmakers overturn mining ban in win for president

Two arrested for alleged drug possession

Fiji braces for heavy rain this festive season

Restaurant staff to face court over obstruction charges

House Ethics report finds evidence Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs

Trudeau faces pressure to resign

Police ramp up operations

Labasa 7s focuses on community and youth development

Government marks two-year anniversary with economic progress

Derelict vessels could become tourist attractions

Athletes undergo offseason training

Pickering appointed as new Director FIU

Flash flood alert for Western and Northern divisions

PNG to host next MSG Prime Minister’s cup

Union unveils new logo

Last-minute rush for Labasa tailors

India seamer Shami ruled out of remaining two Australia tests

Grand Slam doubles champion suspended

Acting COMPOL urges unity amid challenges

Lifeline Fiji receives $10K financial boost

Fiji 7s trading feasts for fitness

Nabua eviction sparks housing concerns

Fiji targets FIFA ranking boost

PM assures payment for Tiger Restaurant staff

Police ramp up efforts for safer roads this festive season

TSLS urges students to submit results and offer letter

More international fights next year

Fiji Ports shareholders receive $16.6m in dividends

Tens of thousands gather in anti-government protest in Belgrade

Two of three murder accused refused bail

Minister inaugurates Fishers Union Office

Union strikes deal, Christmas bonus for workers

Shreyas Talpade on the change in Allu Arjun’s voice in Pushpa 2

Avengers lead the charge in SVA trial selections

New home brings hope to Tavueni mother

Fiji Airways first to resume commercial Vanuatu flights

Employers reminded of public holiday pay

Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 94

Blake Lively's complaint sparks buzz

Rome's Trevi Fountain restored in time for Jubilee year

Sudan's RSF says seizes back control of key Darfur base from army allies

Suspect in German Christmas market attack held on murder charges

Fiji Bitter series heads north

Meat standards in Fiji remain a concern

Rabuka inspires youth with story of perseverance

Ba Women to represent Fiji in OFC Women’s league

Brazilian Fonseca keen to emulate Sinner with Next Gen title

IFRC gets financial boost for earthquake relief efforts

Martin short joins SNL club

Shangri-La introduces new Indian culinary adventure

Saim Ayub century takes Pakistan to ODI series sweep in S Africa

Heartwarming holiday efforts for Togafoila

Small plane crashes into Brazil tourist city, killing at least 10

FRU mourns Mataitoga's passing

Trump threatens to retake control of Panama Canal

Four killed in helicopter crash at Turkish hospital

Prasad reflects on Fiji's journey in Christmas message

‘Stranger Things 5’ has wrapped

Nyika ready for Jai Opetaia in IBF title fight

Two in custody for alleged drug possession

Two charged for obtaining financial advantage

US warplane shot down in Red Sea 'friendly fire' incident

Mbappe shines as Real Madrid overcome Sevilla

$57k investment fuels economic growth

Vanuatu hit by another earthquake as hundreds of Australians return home

Trump's tougher stance on Fentanyl

Government reviews funding requests

Fiji 7s maintain intensity

Eight police officers face criminal charges

Police record 19 percent hike in overall crime

$15M investment in tobacco control to generate $900M

Kerevi makes history in League-One opener

MSAF to address stranded crew issue

Liverpool put six past Spurs to go four points clear

FCOSS calls for improved government communication

Bournemouth up to fifth after stunning win at Man United

Police boost checkpoints

Chelsea frustrated in goalless draw at Everton

Year 12 and 13 exam results release dates announced

Fijians encouraged to adopt eco-friendly habits

Archbishop calls for deeper Christmas reflection

Fiji eyes full smoking ban in public places

Second chance for Wakeham

Daniels, Simmons step up as their NBA teams slide

SEA program boosts rural livelihoods

Foundation brightens Christmas for 600 families

Extreme weather scaring off tourists

Zheng to skip United Cup, stay fresh for Australian Open

Naidoo shoots 66 to share the third round lead at Mauritius Open

King Charles' cancer treatment progressing well

Tikoilepanoni eyes Perth 7s selection

Habosi to wrap up from Racing 92

Tobacco tax hike proposed

German far right brings political edge to Magdeburg attack site

$3K cash found in police sweep

Aircraft incident, 7 unharmed

Fijians embrace the tradition of gifting

Usyk outclasses Fury to retain title

Mbappe’s adaptation to Real Madrid is complete, says Ancelotti

Senate passes government funding bill, averts shutdown

Firefighters in race to contain massive bushfire

Meat inspections under scrutiny

Fiji Rugby U20 Manager passes away

Villagers demand durable road upgrades

Farmboy Fiji spreads holiday cheer

Bula Boys settle for second best

Ministry ensures readiness for disaster response

Teenager Ghazanfar guides Afghanistan to ODI win in Zimbabwe

Jesus haunts Palace again as Arsenal close gap at top

Forest win 2-0 to hand Brentford first home defeat of season

West Ham's Kudus secures 1-1 home draw with Brighton

Isak hits hat-trick as Newcastle hammer Ipswich 4-0 away

Military joins recovery efforts

Fiji strengthens diplomatic role

Chew defends Fiji Police against corruption claims

Racing 92 set to sign Ravutaumada

OpenAI unveils 'o3' reasoning AI models in test phase

Lavidi pushed to limits at Nataleira 7s

Heavy rain alert issued

Plastic waste soars

High-flyer Head returns to scene of India series axing

Bayern thrash Leipzig 5-1 to end year in style

Malaysia to resume hunt for Flight MH370, 10 years after it vanished

Kelly Clarkson's subtle Christmas message for singles

Talent galore says games coordinator

Police intensify drug raids

Australians return home as Vanuatu rescues continue

Fiji Bati ranks 7th

PM details secret weapons mission of '87

TSLS calls for applications

James fit again but won't be rushed back: Maresca

New approach to rural development

PGA of America names Sprague as organisation's new CEO

Creative Mikeila takes over ROC Market

Payne 'suffered drug addiction in year before death'

Trump threatens EU with tariffs over oil and gas imports

Heatwave looms as fires burn nation's east and west

'Mufasa' film puts classic lions into more complex storylines

FCCC defends chicken prices

Fiji Men’s 7s prepares for upcoming challenges

Naqica hopes to wrap Nataleira 7s on a high

Fijian migration to Australia falls sharply

Volatabu urges families to stay vigilant

Decider matches for MSG Prime Ministers cup today

Research vessel equipped with scientific survey tools

LeBron breaks Abdul-Jabbar's 35-year-old minutes record

Katir banned for four years over falsified documents

Raiwai tackles crime issues

Tom Holland shares rare glimpse into relationship with Zendaya