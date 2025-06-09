France aims to intercept UK-bound migrant boats

[ Source: Reuters ]

Faced with a growing number of Channel migrant crossings, France hopes to stop more small boats from reaching Britain by changing its rules of engagement to intercept vessels.

France and Britain hope to unveil the measures at next month’s U.K.-France Summit.

The number of migrants arriving in the UK via the Channel had risen by 42% this year compared with 2024 due to favourable weather conditions, and new techniques to pack boats more tightly.

French authorities are currently only able to save migrants if they encounter life-threatening danger at sea. The change in rules would allow authorities to intercept small boats up to 300 metres from shore.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said in a statement after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Canada this week that migration should be a key focus at the July summit given the deteriorating situation in the Channel.

Ahead of the summit, Macron will be in Britain for a state visit, during which he will meet with King Charles.

