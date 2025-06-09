Opposition Leader backs renewable energy push

Seruiratu has voiced strong support for Fiji’s transition to renewable energy. [Photo: FILE]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has voiced strong support for Fiji’s transition to renewable energy, stressing the urgency of moving away from fossil fuels.

This follows the $2Billion budget announcement for the energy and renewable energy sector to enhance electrification and other energy related projects in the country.

Seruiratu stressed that there was a strong need for the government to invest in Fiji’s energy sector, especially with the ongoing international crisis that has brought tension to the country’s fuel supply, which is critical to maintaining electricity connectivity to most households in Fiji.

“I have always been making statements in the past, particularly in our transition towards renewable energy, because I was a global climate champion, and we need to transition and transition quickly. The transition has to happen. It has to happen, definitely.”

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Additionally, he emphasized the need to minimize Fiji’s carbon footprint while also exploring alternative opportunities.

“We’ve always talked about biofuel. We’ve always talked about sustainable aviation fuel, and there’s opportunities here. We have coconuts. We have sugar. Out of the molasses, we can produce this. So, definitely, that is a priority and, of course, water insurance. The utilities are important. For any developing country, we need the utilities to be well-functioning.”

Seruiratu further explained especially with the ongoing concerns around infrastructure in the country, the government would also consider enhancing energy infrastructure to support the country’s energy sector.