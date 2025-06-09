Back to back wins for USP, room for improvement

The University of the South Pacific Raiders came away with a solid 32-4 victory over the Makoi Bulldogs earlier today in round two of the Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup, but the performance was far from flawless, according to team support staff member Tommy Finau.

Finau, who is part of the USP rugby league setup as a parent and support team member, praised the effort of the players while acknowledging there is still work to be done as the competition progresses.

“The boys played well today. But there are still areas we need to improve on.”

While the result went in USP’s favour, Finau pointed to discipline and execution as key focus areas moving forward, particularly in defence and handling.

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“We talked after the game about what we aspire to as a team. Every Saturday we need to grow as a team and also grow as individuals.”

He highlights ball control and tackling as the most pressing concerns despite the victory, stressing that consistency will be crucial in tougher matches ahead.

“We need to look after the ball a bit more and improve our tackling. At this level, those details matter.”

The win over Makoi Bulldogs adds momentum to USP’s campaign, but Fina believes the team’s true measure will come in how they respond to pressure in the coming rounds of the competition.