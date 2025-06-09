Fiji Airways welcomes Government support in Budget

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has welcomed the support announced by the Fijian Government in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

During the Budget address, Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel highlighted increasing pressures facing the national airline, announcing a five percent Tourism Services Tax on tourism operators to support Fiji Airways.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says the support reflects the continued partnership between the airline and the Government in strengthening economic growth and global connectivity.

In a statement, Scurrah says the aviation sector continues to face challenges, including high fuel prices, supply chain disruptions, and rising operating costs.

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He says the support will strengthen Fiji Airways’ ability to maintain and expand seat capacity in Fiji.

Scurrah says while several international airlines are reducing services, Fiji Airways continues to grow its network and increase capacity.

The airline says strong global demand and forward bookings remain positive, supported by Fiji’s reputation as a preferred travel destination.

Scurrah says this momentum is further strengthened through collaboration with Tourism Fiji in promoting the country internationally.

Fiji Airways says the support will help strengthen its network and contribute to long-term tourism growth.

Scurrah adds the airline remains focused on efficient operations, responsible growth, and delivering value to Fiji.