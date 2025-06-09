New lifeline for Navosa yaqona farmers

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications﻿/Facebook]

Established in 2020, Matababani Co-operative Ltd has significantly boosted the Navosa Highland yaqona trade by cutting transport costs and expanding local production.

Previously, farmers endured a 73-kilometer journey to Sigatoka, spending $25 to $30 one-way.

By establishing a direct buying hub within the Noikoro district, the co-operative has eliminated this financial burden.

On June 23, 2026, the co-operative purchased $49,000 worth of fresh yaqona from local villages for processing and supply to larger markets.

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Originally formed to manage solar power operations, the co-operative now boasts 20 active financial members.

Its commercial expansion has been accelerated by an electric pounding machine and packing facility funded by the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme.

The Department of Co-operative Business will continue providing governance and financial training to ensure long-term sustainability.