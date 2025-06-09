No cane deliveries at FSC, gates remain shut

Lautoka Sugar Mill this morning

Once filled with queues of cane lorries, FSC mill yards are unusually silent as the crushing season begins today.

No cane lorries were seen delivering produce, while FSC gates remained closed.

Concerns over the $85 per tonne guaranteed cane price have been building in recent weeks, with the National Farmers Union (NFU) advising farmers not to participate in the crushing season.

Despite the official start of crushing, the absence of deliveries has raised questions over whether farmers are withholding cane or whether other issues are affecting operations.

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However, the exact reason for the lack of deliveries and the closed gates remains unclear at this stage.

FBC News has reached out to FSC Chief Executive Bhan Singh for comment.