FSC rejects claims workers were locked out of mills

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has dismissed claims that employees were denied entry to its mills or that mill gates had been locked, describing the allegations as false.

In a statement issued today, the Corporation said no rostered employee had been refused entry to any of its three mills and confirmed that all mill gates remained open for workers reporting for their scheduled shifts.

FSC said the 2026 crushing season seasonal employee roster came into effect at 8 am today, with employees reporting for duty according to the approved shift schedule.

The Corporation explained that workers assigned to the afternoon shift were instructed to report at 4 pm, while employees rostered for other shifts were required to report at their designated times.

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It stressed that workplace access during the crushing season is managed in line with the approved shift roster and Occupational Health and Safety requirements to ensure the safe, orderly and efficient operation of the mills.

The clarification comes after reports emerged earlier today alleging that workers had been prevented from entering the mills, raising concerns over the start of the 2026 crushing season.FSC is urging employees, stakeholders and members of the public to rely on official Corporation communications and avoid sharing unverified information that could cause unnecessary confusion.