Drua embrace Brisbane backing

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women will once again draw strength from their passionate supporters when they take on the Queensland Reds in Brisbane, with captain Kolora Lomani saying the unwavering backing of the Fijian community continues to inspire the side.

A large group of Fiji fans turned out to watch the Drua complete their captain’s run on the eve of the Round Four clash, creating a familiar home-away-from-home atmosphere for the players.

Lomani says the support from the Fijian diaspora in Brisbane has become a special part of every trip across the Tasman.

“It’s been good. Being here in Brisbane, especially, we always have the Fijian community come in and support the girls. It shows how much love and support they have for us, and we’re really grateful to have them.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua captain believes another strong crowd at Ballymore this afternoon will provide an added boost as her side looks to deliver a winning performance.

She also called on Fiji supporters, both in Brisbane and back home, to get behind the team.

“To all of our friends and family and our supporters here in Brisbane, we would love to have you come out tomorrow and support our girls. And especially to everyone back at home, I know the game will be live on TV, and we hope you’ll enjoy watching our game tomorrow.”

With the Fijian faithful expected to again turn the Brisbane venue into a sea of blue, the Drua Women will be hoping to repay that loyalty with a spirited performance against the Reds.

They meet at 4.05pm, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.