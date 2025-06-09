Speeding fears grow after crash near school

[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

Calls are growing for better road safety outside Namaka Public School after another serious accident along the busy Namaka-Matintar Highway.

Head of School Arvin Kumar is urging authorities to install speed humps or speed cameras after a truck allegedly slammed into a parked vehicle last week when it failed to stop in time.

The crash happened just meters from the school, raising concerns about speeding motorists in an area used daily by hundreds of students and their families.

Kumar says the school is fortunate that the accident happened before classes ended.

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He says the outcome could have been far worse if children had been crossing the road at the time.

He says many young students walk to and from school with parents and elderly grandparents, making the area even more vulnerable.

Kumar is calling on the relevant authorities to act before another tragedy occurs.

He believes speed humps and speed cameras will encourage drivers to slow down and make the school zone safer.

He is also appealing to motorists to respect and follow the school zone.

“We are just requesting that the drivers slow down and respect the school and the students. And also they have to follow all the road courtesy rules; that is very, very important.”

The latest accident comes just months after a young air hostess was killed in a crash only a short distance from the school, adding to long-standing concerns about road safety along the Namaka – Matintar drive.