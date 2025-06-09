FMA set to host Govt MPs in Levuka and Korovou

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Media Association is taking its public town hall series to Levuka and Korovou this week, with senior Government and Opposition figures expected to answer questions directly from residents on issues affecting their communities.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, and senior politician Premila Kumar have confirmed their attendance, while invitations have also been extended to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and other Cabinet ministers.

The Levuka Town Hall forum will be held on Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm at the Levuka Town Hall, while the Korovou forum will take place on Friday from 5pm to 7pm at the Tailevu Hotel.

FMA General Secretary Stanley Simpson says the forums give people in rural communities a rare opportunity to question decision-makers directly, with discussions broadcast live across major media platforms without editing or filtering.

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Residents in Levuka are expected to raise concerns about jobs, the preservation of the town’s UNESCO World Heritage status, shipping services, healthcare and infrastructure, while people in Korovou are expected to focus on roads, land, rural crime, health services and the reliability of water and electricity.

The town halls come just days after the 2026-2027 National Budget was delivered, providing communities with an opportunity to question leaders on funding priorities and Government policies.

The Levuka and Korovou meetings are the fifth and sixth town halls organised by the FMA, with support from BBC Media Action.