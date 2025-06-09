Osbourne highlights positives despite loss

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Under 20 head coach Tui Osbourne has pointed to improved discipline and execution in the second half of their opening Junior World Championship match, despite a 45–15 loss to France.

Osbourne said the team entered the match with strong energy but struggled in the first half due to a lack of discipline, which resulted in a high penalty count and disrupted their game.

“At halftime, the message was to regroup and focus on what we had trained during the week.”

He added that once the players returned to their structure and game plan, there was a clear improvement, with Fiji outscoring France 15–12 in the second half.

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Osbourne believes the performance showed signs of progress, with players beginning to apply what has been worked on in training.

“The positive is that the boys are learning and starting to convert that into their performance.”

Looking ahead, Osbourne said the focus now shifts to their next pool match against Australia, where maintaining discipline and executing their game plan will be key.

The take on Australia at 11.30pm tomorrow night.