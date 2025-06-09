Government move aims to boost sports investment in Fiji

[File Photo]

Fiji’s sporting landscape could be set for a major boost following a key announcement in the 2026–27 National Budget, with the sponsorship threshold for businesses reduced from $250,000 to $100,000.

The change is expected to make it easier for more local companies to invest in sport, opening the door for greater support across grassroots development, community competitions and elite programmes.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, says the timing is ideal for the private sector to step in and help shape the future of Fijian sport.

“I think this is a great time to invest in sports. Sports is something that is good for Fiji. Not only health-wise, but it’s been providing pathways for young people too. As you know, 70% of our population are less than 40. So, we have a very young generation. And it’s about time that we support these young people. They are the strength of this nation. And we need to build them up. If Fiji wants to grow to be a strong nation, then we need to build our young people. They are our future.”

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Saukuru stresses that sport continues to play a vital role in shaping opportunities for Fiji’s youth, both on and off the field, particularly with a large portion of the population made up of young people.

With the new threshold now in place, attention will turn to how quickly businesses respond and whether the change can translate into increased funding and stronger support systems across Fiji’s sporting codes.

The Ministry has been granted a $23.1 million, a slight decrease from the current financial years $23.4.