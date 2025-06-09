Shipping solutions being finalized for Taveuni

[File Photo]

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says efforts are underway to restore shipping services to Taveuni.

He says resolutions are expected to be finalized today following ongoing discussions with shipping operators and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

The assurance comes as more than 15,000 residents on the island continue to face disruptions caused by the shipping issues.

Residents who spoke to FBC News say fuel supplies are running low and supermarket shelves could be depleted by the weekend if services are not resumed promptly.

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Ro Filipe says discussions are focused on addressing key compliance requirements, including dry-docking and crewing matters, while putting in place practical interim operational arrangements to ensure shipping services can continue.

He adds that a further announcement will be made later today and has thanked the people of Taveuni and other affected maritime communities for their patience and understanding.