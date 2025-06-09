Germany back to square one, again, after third straight World Cup failure

[Source: Reuters]

Germany’s rollercoaster World Cup ended in another failure on Monday with a 4-3 loss on penalties to outsiders Paraguay in the round of 32, not just dashing ​the highest of hopes but plunging a once-mighty tournament team into uncharted depths.

The ‌four-time world champions had suffered unprecedented consecutive first-round exits in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and had set their sights on a fifth title that would lift them back into the soccer elite.

Instead, they return ​home as the first German team to lose a World Cup penalty shootout, ​after some players hesitated when asked by captain Joshua Kimmich if they would ⁠step up to take a spot-kick.

While coach Julian Nagelsmann, who at 38 was the youngest ​coach in a World Cup knockout game in 40 years, is eager to stay on, the decision ​now lies with others.

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“There are some fundamental issues that need to change and I don’t want to go into detail. I’m not someone to say ‘I’m ​stepping down’ just because we were eliminated.”

But Nagelsmann himself must shoulder much of the responsibility ​after repeatedly declaring before the tournament that the Germans were out to win their fifth World Cup trophy.

“The statement ‌stands. I think all the teams want to be world champions and so do we.”

Germany came into the tournament on a nine-match winning streak and won their first two Group E matches to secure top spot, even though a last-gasp 2-1 ​win over Ivory Coast ​raised questions about their ⁠ability to play physical, pacy teams.