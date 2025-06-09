Mayanavanua eyes strong start against Wales

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock forward Temo Mayanavanua is relishing the opportunity ahead as Fiji prepares to open its Nations Championship campaign against Wales this weekend.

Mayanavanua described the buildup as exciting, pointing to the blend of experienced players and emerging talent within the squad as a key strength.

“It’s an exciting one, especially with the mix of experience and young talent coming through. I’m really keen to get back into camp and get stuck into it.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of Drua players who have earned national selection, crediting their consistency and performances at the club level.

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“They’ve worked hard for it and performed week in, week out, so they deserve their spots.”

With Wales first up, Mayanavanua stressed the importance of focusing on one match at a time as Fiji prepares for a tough challenge against quality opposition.

“All our focus is on Wales first, and then we’ll take it from there.”

The Fijian skipper expects a highly competitive contest, highlighting the depth across the Welsh lineup.

“They’re a quality side from one to twenty-three, and everyone is a threat.”

The Flying Fijians will look to make a strong statement against Wales as they begin their Nations Championship campaign at 1.10am this Saturday in Cardiff.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.