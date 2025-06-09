FBC TV to stage Fiji's first 48-Hour Pasifika Film Challenge

People of the Pasifika 48-Hour (POP48) Film Challenge [Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) has been selected as Fiji’s official broadcast partner to host the inaugural People of the Pasifika 48-Hour (POP48) Film Challenge, a regional initiative that will bring together emerging Pacific storytellers to create original films in just 48 hours.

Fiji joins the Cook Islands, Samoa and Solomon Islands as the four host nations for the inaugural challenge, which will take place simultaneously across the Pacific this September.

FBC TV was selected from three television broadcasters in Fiji that submitted expressions of interest to host the event, making the selection a significant recognition of FBC’s continued commitment to supporting local storytelling and developing the country’s creative industry.

As Fiji’s host broadcaster, FBC will provide the venue where five local filmmaking teams will work around the clock to produce authentic, mobile-first films using professional production technology before competing against teams from across the region.

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FBC General Manager Television, Sitiveni Halofaki, said the selection is a proud milestone for the broadcaster.

“We are extremely pleased and honored to have been selected as Fiji’s host broadcaster for the inaugural POP48 Film Challenge. It is especially rewarding knowing that FBC was chosen from three television stations in Fiji that were part of the selection process, and we sincerely thank Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited for placing their confidence in us.”

“At FBC, we believe in creating opportunities for local storytellers to grow, challenge themselves and showcase the incredible stories that exist within our communities. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to developing Fiji’s creative industry while giving emerging filmmakers a platform to share authentic Pacific stories with audiences across the region.”

The People of the Pasifika 48-Hour Film Challenge is presented by Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited’s flagship Pasifika On Air (POA) programme and aims to inspire the next generation of Pacific filmmakers by connecting young content creators with regional broadcasters.

Participating teams will be tasked with producing an original short film within 48 hours, with completed entries to be showcased across the Pacific through PCBL partner broadcasters. Audiences will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite film.

The overall winning team will receive the opportunity to travel to Hawai’i to attend an international filmmaking masterclass.

The challenge reflects a growing demand across the Pacific for fresh storytelling, innovative digital content and greater opportunities for emerging creators to tell their stories beyond their own shores.

Further details, including Fiji’s team selection process, will be announced by FBC in the coming weeks.