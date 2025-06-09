LTA funding cut, digital upgrade continues

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The Land Transport Authority will receive a reduced allocation in the 2026 2027 financial year, with the Government prioritising digital transformation and improved transport services.

LTA’s budget has been reduced by $2.9 million, from $41.7 million in the current financial year to $38.8 million.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the allocation will support key projects, including the development of an Integrated IT System, an upgraded e-services platform, and the completion of the Labasa Restoration Project.

He says the investment is aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening road safety across the country.

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Immanuel says the upgraded NODA LTA platform will allow customers to access important services online, including driver licence renewals and payments, reducing the need for physical visits to LTA offices.

He adds that the Government will provide an exemption on outstanding wheel tax and road user levy payments for vehicles that have been off the road, are roadworthy, and are presented for fitness inspection and renewal.

The amnesty is expected to assist vehicle owners who have accumulated arrears and encourage more vehicles to return to compliance.