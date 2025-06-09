Fiji hosts Pacific tourism exchange

More than 500 regional tourism leaders, government representatives, development partners, and industry stakeholders will gather in Fiji next year for the back-to-back Fiji Tourism Exchange and South Pacific Tourism Exchange.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr. Paresh Pant says the dual events will provide a platform to discuss emerging trends, opportunities, and priorities shaping the future of Pacific tourism.

He adds that a highly competitive global market makes it vital for Pacific nations to work together to attract international visitors.

Dr. Pant says co-locating the exchanges will strengthen regional partnerships, increase international buyer participation, and boost the Pacific’s visibility in key markets.

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“And it also gives time for our buyers, those who are in the market trying to learn about the destinations. It allows them to plan. And by announcing these dates now, it gives them that opportunity to prepare themselves, particularly for the long-haul markets, because they’ll not only be doing Fiji and the Pacific, but they’ll also be moving on to Australia and New Zealand.”

He adds that the initiative will promote the Pacific as a unique destination while highlighting the individual experiences offered by each island nation.

Pacific Tourism Organisation Chief Executive Christopher Cocker says Fiji continues to play a key role as the region’s hub for tourism, trade, and collaboration.

“But I think the Fiji Government has always supported regional cooperation. This current Government has always supported SBTE as well as regional collaboration. One of the visions of the Deputy Prime Minister is to see greater collaboration between FTE and SBTE.”

The South Pacific Tourism Exchange will be held on May 5th and 6th, followed by the Fiji Tourism Exchange on May 7th and 8th next year.