Radisson Blu wins top regional honours

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji says it will continue investing in its people, sustainability initiatives, and service standards. [Photo: FILE]

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has been named Hotel of the Year 2025 and received the Best Profit Growth 2025 award at the Radisson Hotel Group Annual General Managers’ Conference in Bangkok.

The awards recognize the resort’s outstanding overall performance and strong commercial results.

The resort was also a finalist in the Responsible Business and Sustainability and General Manager of the Year categories, reflecting its commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and leadership.

The recognition places the Fiji resort among the top-performing properties in the Radisson Hotel Group’s Asia Pacific portfolio for operational excellence, guest satisfaction, and financial performance.

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General Manager Charles Homsy says the achievement is a milestone for the resort and reflects the dedication and teamwork of its staff.

He says the recognition is the result of consistently delivering high-quality service across all departments and a shared commitment to excellence.

Homsy adds the awards represent more than financial success, highlighting the resort’s focus on guest experience, employee development, and responsible business practices.

He also acknowledged the support of the Board of Directors, owners, corporate partners, and stakeholders, saying their collaboration has been key to the resort’s success.

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji says it will continue investing in its people, sustainability initiatives, and service standards as it strengthens its position as one of the region’s leading hospitality destinations.