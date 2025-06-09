Minister flags limits on meeting public demands

Immanuel said the budget was focused on economic growth. [Photo: FILE]

Some people will continue to call for more assistance, while others are managing with what is already provided, says Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel.

He states the government is walking a fine line between easing immediate pressures and pushing for long-term economic growth.

Immanuel said the budget was focused on economic growth.

“Going back to the theme of our budget, to ensure that we grow. And before that, before going to the growth stage, we have to understand ourselves, prepare ourselves, understand ourselves that we have to share, share the current burdens and share the difficulties.”

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He said the country must first understand its limits before it can grow.

Difficulties, Immanuel added cannot be fully cushioned for everyone at once.

Questions were raised on price monitoring. Concerns remain that households are still under pressure, despite oversight mechanisms on retail pricing.

Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Goundar explained that the price monitoring task force is tracking movements largely driven by external shocks.

These include global increases in food, fuel and fertilizer prices. He said most recent changes are imported inflation, not locally driven.

He said the task force monitors industries that receive tariff protection. It flags cases where price increases appear unreasonable.

In such cases, it can recommend action to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, including price controls.

Goundar said the committee also reviews protected sectors and can advise Government to reassess tariff protection where needed.

He said some protections are being reduced under the current budget to improve efficiency and competition.

The PS adds the task force does not directly set prices, and its role is to provide oversight and policy advice where distortions are identified.