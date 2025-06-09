Drua Women seal home semi-finals after big win

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women have booked a Super W home semi-final spot following a commanding 50-17 victory over the Queensland Reds at Ballymore Stadium this afternoon.

From the outset, the Drua stamped their authority on the contest, combining physicality, pace and precision to overwhelm the home side.

Their intent was clear early, as they took control of territory and possession, capitalising on Queensland’s unforced errors and defensive lapses.

At halftime, the visitors had already opened up a decisive 33-5 lead, reflecting their dominance across all areas of the game.

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The Drua’s attacking shape and clinical execution ensured they consistently punished the Reds whenever opportunities arose.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with the Drua maintaining their intensity and composure to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

While the Reds showed brief resistance and managed to mount a late push, it proved insufficient to bridge the gap created in the opening 40 minutes.

Despite Queensland’s late effort, the Drua’s early dominance and ability to exploit key weaknesses proved the difference, sealing a comprehensive win and a deserved place in the home semi-finals.

The semifinals will be held on the 17th of next month.