Gueye double helps five-star Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive and send Iraq home

[Source: Reuters]

Senegal kept their World ​Cup knockout hopes alive in dominant fashion on Friday with a 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq, who were eliminated ‌from the tournament.

Survival was on the line as both sides entered the match needing to win to stay in the hunt for one of the last eight spots in the round of 32.

Substitute Pape Gueye was barely on the field for three minutes when he unleashed a stunning 84 kph ​strike from distance before adding another cracking shot recorded at 103 kph.

“I think he was very motivated,” Senegal coach ​Pape Thiaw said of Gueye. “He wanted to serve his country and he scored two goals so ⁠we must congratulate him.”