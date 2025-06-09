FTU slams Budget as 'betrayal' of workers

[File Photo]

The Fiji Teachers Union has strongly criticised the 2026/2027 National Budget, describing it as a betrayal of workers, teachers and their families.

In a statement, General Secretary Muniappa Goundar said the Budget fails to recognise the contribution and sacrifices of public servants, particularly teachers, while instead favouring employers.

The union has raised serious concerns over the Government’s decision to reduce the employer contribution to the Fiji National Provident Fund from 10 percent to 8 percent for the next 12 months.

Goundar argues the move effectively reduces workers’ overall remuneration by lowering their retirement savings, despite no change to their take-home pay.

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The FTU also says the Budget does little to address long-standing issues affecting the teaching profession, including salary progression, retention, teacher shortages, increasing workloads and conditions of service.

According to the union, its budget submissions calling for salary equity, retention incentives and greater investment in teachers were largely ignored.

The FTU has called on the Government to reconsider measures affecting workers’ retirement security and engage with unions on policies that promote fair wages, decent working conditions and quality public education.