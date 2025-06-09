Finau backs USP to build on winning start

Tommy Finau believes USP Rugby League still has plenty of improvement left despite making a perfect start to the Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup with back-to-back victories.

The long-time club supporter and parent of USP player Malakai Cama praised the team’s work ethic but admitted there are key areas that must be sharpened if they are to remain among the competition’s frontrunners.

Finau says the side’s defensive execution and ball security will be major focuses ahead of next week’s clash.

“Our tackling and our ball retention need to improve. We missed a few tackles and dropped too many balls. For a team that wants to compete at the top level, those are areas we have to work on every week as the competition progresses.”

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Finau also spoke proudly of his son, who returned to Fiji after spending two years with the Auckland Wardens Under-18 side and is now studying at the University of the South Pacific.

He says it has been rewarding to see Cama continue his rugby league journey at home under the guidance of the USP coaching staff.

“It’s a privilege to have him back playing locally while studying at USP. He’s getting good coaching and it’s great to see him representing the club.”

Looking at the wider Vodafone Cup competition, Finau expects the intensity to increase in the coming rounds as more title contenders emerge.

He believes teams such as the Nadera Panthers and Ratu Filise, Nabua Broncos will provide stern tests, while noting the Makoi Bulldogs are rebuilding after facing USP in round two.

Finau also called on the Fiji National Rugby League to continue investing in the local club competition, saying there is significant potential for growth, particularly in the women’s game.

“The women’s competition is exciting to watch. The players are enthusiastic every Saturday and there’s so much potential there if it’s supported.”

Having been with the club since last season, Finau said USP’s players have benefited from a productive off-season that included friendly matches, leaving them well prepared for the challenges of this year’s Vodafone Cup campaign.

Round three of the competition will continue this weekend.