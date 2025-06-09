More games, higher stakes for Drua in revamped Super Rugby Pacific

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face a tougher but potentially more rewarding path to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific crown from 2027 following the confirmation of a revamped competition structure aimed at raising the intensity of the tournament.

Under the new format, the competition will expand to a 17-week regular season, with each of the ten teams including the Fijian Drua playing 16 matches, two more than in 2026.

The season kicks off on the 12th of February, 2027, with reduced byes expected to keep momentum high week to week.

For the Drua, the changes place even greater emphasis on fast starts and consistency, especially in the opening two months where Test jersey selections will be influenced by performances leading into the first ever Anzac Day Bledisloe Cup Test squad announcement after Round 9.

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The biggest shift comes in the Finals Series where only the top six teams will qualify.

However, finishing in the top two becomes even more valuable with those sides earning a direct passage to the semi finals and a week off, a reward that could be crucial for a physically demanding side like the Drua who rely heavily on their high-tempo, collision-heavy style.

Teams finishing third and fourth will host sudden-death elimination finals against fifth and sixth, adding pressure on every point in the ladder.

For the Drua, this raises the stakes around securing home advantage, where their passionate home support has often been a major weapon.

Super Rugby Pacific has described the new structure as a way to make every match matter more and for the Drua that message is clear, early season momentum and top four positioning could define their entire campaign.

The 2027 Grand Final is set for June 26, with the road to the title now tighter, faster and more unforgiving but also offering the Drua a clearer incentive to push for a breakthrough deep finals run.