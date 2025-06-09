Nand granted bail on rape charges

Merrill Nand has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrate Court. [Photo: FILE]

Prominent soccer player, Merrill Nand, has been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad says that after analyzing all pertinent issues, he was satisfied with the submissions made by the defense.

Nand is charged with three counts of rape, two counts of assault, and one count of sexual assault.

As part of his bail condition, Nand is to surrender his passport, not to interfere with witnesses or the complainant and not to reoffend while on bail.

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He was also told to reside at a fixed address, provide three sureties and to sign a $1000 cash bail bond.

During the bail hearing yesterday, the police prosecution had objected to bail because Nand was at flight risk due to his frequent overseas travels.

The alleged incident happened last year.

Magistrate Prasad had transferred the matter to the High Court for this Friday.