Fiji's handball trailblazers set for historic World Championship debut

[Source: Handball Fiji]

Fiji will break new ground later this month when its Under-18 women’s handball team becomes the first Pacific Island nation to compete at the International Handball Federation Women’s Youth World Championship in Romania.

Handball Fiji has named a 12-member squad for the tournament, which will be held from July 29 to August 9, following months of intensive preparations.

The final squad was selected from an initial 22-player national training group.

The young Fijian side faces a daunting challenge in its maiden appearance, having been drawn in Group A alongside international heavyweights France, Croatia and Egypt.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of Delegation Lusiana Rokoura said the team’s qualification represents a landmark moment not only for the sport but for Fiji and the wider Pacific.

“This is much bigger than handball. These young women are making history for Fiji, for Oceania and for every young girl who dreams of representing her country. They have earned their place through hard work, determination and resilience. Despite limited resources, they have shown they belong on the world stage and will proudly wear the Fiji flag against some of the world’s strongest handball nations.”

While the squad has secured its place at the world championship, Handball Fiji is still seeking financial support to ensure the team can make the trip and compete at its best.

The federation says sponsorship is needed to help cover international travel, accommodation, equipment, medical support and final preparations ahead of the tournament.

Rokoura believes every dollar invested in the team will help shape the future of women’s sport in Fiji and strengthen the country’s pathway towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Handball Fiji is now appealing to businesses, organisations and the Fijian diaspora to get behind the history-making squad as it prepares to fly the nation’s flag on the biggest stage in youth handball.

12 member squad:

Adi Sainimili Logavatu

Alena Moto

Ana Biu

Elizabeth Colata

Esther Bola

Ivamere Buituni

Lavenia Ravuna

Mele Kocovanua

Paulina Nagata

Ro Banuve Logavatu

Valerie Raicakacaka

Litia Koroi

Bulou Suguta

Paulini Raogo

Rositalei Matakarawa

Sefiana Dobui