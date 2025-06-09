$33.1m allocated for iTaukei development programmes

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has been allocated $33.1 million in the 2026–2027 financial year, with funding focused on supporting landowners, traditional institutions, and village development projects.

The allocation is a decrease of $7.9 million compared to the current financial year.

The Budget includes $7.2 million for provincial councils, while $3.2 million has been allocated as an operating grant for the iTaukei Affairs Board.

A further $3.8 million will support economic empowerment initiatives for landowners through the iTaukei Resource Owners Support and Development Fund.

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“This programme supports landowners to move beyond simply leasing land and become active participants in economic growth.”

The Government has also allocated $4.2 million towards monthly allowances for 1,197 village headmen, 262 district representatives, and 1,189 clan leaders.

The Village Improvement Scheme will continue in the new financial year, receiving $1.3 million to support infrastructure upgrades, sanitation, beautification, and community development projects.

The Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave will receive $2 million to expand its capacity, including capital works for new campuses in the Western Division.

The Ministry has also been allocated $1 million to improve access roads to native land leases.