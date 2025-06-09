Court

State appeals Sayed-Khaiyum, Saneem acquittals

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 1, 2026 10:03 am

[File Photo]

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Nancy Tikoisuva, has filed an appeal against the acquittals of former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

The State has filed 10 grounds of appeal.

It argues that the trial judge erred in law by treating the validity of the government contract with the Supervisor of Elections as the central issue, contrary to the State’s allegations and the particulars of the offences.

The State also contends that the judgment failed to adequately assess and analyse the substantial evidence presented against both respondents, resulting in their acquittal.

Article continues after advertisement

The State is seeking to have the acquittals set aside and convictions entered against both respondents.

The Notice of Appeal was filed in the Court of Appeal registry and served on the parties yesterday.

Sayed-Khaiyum was charged with one count of abuse of office, while Saneem was charged with one count of receiving a corrupt benefit.

It was alleged that between June 30 and July 21, 2022, while serving as Acting Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission, Sayed-Khaiyum executed a second Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and then Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem. The deed allegedly approved the payment or waiver of additional deductible taxes arising from Saneem’s back pay under the first Deed of Variation dated June 30, 2022, without the approval of the President of Fiji or the Constitutional Offices Commission, as required under Section 136 of the Constitution.

It was further alleged that between June 1 and July 31, 2022, while serving as Supervisor of Elections, Saneem, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, asked for and obtained a benefit for himself. The alleged benefit was the approval and payment or waiver of tax amounting to more than $55,000 by Sayed-Khaiyum, acting as Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission, under the second deed without the approval of the President or the Constitutional Offices Commission, contrary to Section 136 of the Constitution.

Last Friday, Chief Justice Salesi Temo found Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem not guilty and acquitted them.

State appeals Sayed-Khaiyum, Saneem acquittals

Shipping solutions being finalized for Taveuni

Methodist Church supports Fijian identity for all

Cane farmers urged to harvest in favourable weather

Tudravu pushes for change

Early action framework under review

Fiji hosts Pacific tourism exchange

Call for reserved seats for women in parliament

FEO targets specific areas for phase 2 recruitment

New lifeline for Navosa yaqona farmers

Fiji Council of Churches rejects calls for Christian state

Osbourne highlights positives despite loss

Norway set for Brazil clash

Fiji's handball trailblazers set for historic World Championship debut

EPL to resume this weekend

Iran thank Tijuana after World Cup exit, support Mexico as 'second team'

Germany back to square one, again, after third straight World Cup failure

'Heat dome' threatens sweltering conditions for World Cup fans, players

Commission backs lowering voting threshold to two percent

Why Emma Thompson feels strange discussing Harry Potter

Miracle escape for six drivers in multiple truck crash

Major relief at the pumps as fuel and LPG prices drop

Need to remove barriers for women in uniform

Fiji Council of Churches seeks civic education drive

Calls made for an independent energy task force

Four kid's bout at upcoming Kings Boxing event

Saneem files $5m lawsuit after acquittal

More charges for pediatrician accused of molesting kids

Cara Delevingne confirms past romance with Amber Heard

Morocco edge Netherlands on penalties

Bond casting director gives verdict on frontrunners

Nand granted bail on rape charges

Father jailed over son’s fatal forklift accident

Fire destroys a garage and two minibuses

Tennis trio ready for Oceania Cup

Ikanivere calls on Fijians in Europe

Another major call-up for Daunakamakama

AFP helps Fiji Police trace washed-up drugs

Tikoduadua pushes inclusive forces

Khan gets custodial sentence for meth possession

Speeding fears grow after crash near school

The Good Life actor Penelope Keith dead at 86

Australia moves to strengthen under-16 social media ban

Ministry to focus on young farmers and women

Paraguay knock out Germany on penalties

Russian attacks kill 10 civilians in Ukraine cities

New report highlights gaps for Fiji’s female peacekeepers

Visa fee waiver eases travel to India

One Beach Fiji launches nationwide cleanup initiative

Doge to replace Tagi

US Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to fire Fed governor Cook

120 undersized mudcrabs seized

Radisson Blu wins top regional honours

Young Jewish primary student told he should be bombed

Leung pushes hard line on future coups

Tabuya's funding bid rejected

Fuel costs strain Fiji Airways operations

Flying Fijians build towards Nations Championship opener

TCF industry calls for dedicated training centres

Budget offers stability for businesses

Finau backs USP to build on winning start

A push to lift the standard of local sports venues

Ten political parties’ registered for next poll

Belgium's golden generation face Senegal in last-chance saloon

20 youth entrepreneurs receive grant

Ancelotti hopes to see more of Neymar against Japan in round of 32 clash

Satellite observations detect 'urban pulse' of six global cities

Eleven people killed in plane crash in northeastern France

No daily spending borrowing, says Finance Ministry

New patrol boats to boost maritime security

Clarke backs return of Ombudsman office

Nadi cane farmers expected more

Opposition Leader backs renewable energy push

Mayanavanua eyes strong start against Wales

Fiji FACT a success in Labasa: Yusuf

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 nationals

Goldfish Swimbappe's World Cup predictions make a splash

Nanai recalled as Maroons boost pack for decider

Nand’s bail ruling deferred

Unsold concert T-shirts repurposed for music tours

Pakistan watchdog suspends Geo News for 15 days

Three titles on the line

Suva, Lautoka, Ba eye Drua semi-final

FRCS requests audit after border breach

Fake UN officials target businesses

Prasad defends budget

Minister flags limits on meeting public demands

Rising fuel costs burden families

FSC confirms start of crushing season

Law Society calls for discussions on immunity clause

FBC TV to stage Fiji's first 48-Hour Pasifika Film Challenge

Dallas artisan gives cowboy hat a World Cup twist

Venezuela quake death toll reaches 1,450

Fiji Airways expands conservation efforts

HFC Bank expands with new Pacific Harbour branch

FTU slams Budget as 'betrayal' of workers

Fundraiser launched to support vulnerable children and senior citizens

FMA set to host Govt MPs in Levuka and Korovou

Rural electrification gathers pace

Science museum brings soccer tech to World Cup fans

Record heatwave disrupts Europe as France warns death toll to rise

Raibevu joins Drua development programme

Nadera to receive new multi-purpose court

Canada advance to round of 16 with historic win

Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks

Scientists identify 64,000 sq miles of coral reef capable of surviving climate crisis

Constitution review progresses as scheduled

NTPC levy restructured to boost training and workforce skills

Legge wants sharper edge despite Drua's semi-final statement

Budget relief for groundwater programme

Singh praises budget amid fuel crisis

Ba Women open with six-goal win

Argentina wary of Cape Verde

Agriculture Ministry urged to prove impact

Police officers urged to remain focused amid criticism

MSME contribution targeted to double

Rural communities build climate resilience through farming

Ba win BiC Fiji FACT in shootout drama

Foreign experts join constitution review

Big investment in water systems

$25.7m boost for forestry sector

Temperature records shattered in Europe

Increased support for the Ministry of Commerce

Drua Women pay tribute to Buna’s late brother

Government move aims to boost sports investment in Fiji

South Korea, Japan reaffirm denuclearization goal

Vespa riders take to roads in Rome

Colombia and Portugal advance after no-bore draw in Miami

Iran, US continue escalating attacks

Brigadier General accepts reduced RFMF allocation

Government maintains welfare support boost

11% increase for Ministry of Foreign Affairs

FCEF endorses budget focused on growth and stability

Government boosts justice accountability funding

'Great American State Fair' kicks off US 250th anniversary

Nadogo FC finish in style with 7–0 rout

Argentina cabinet chief resigns after corruption allegations

Death toll in Venezuela quake tops 1,400

Taveuni, Rewa book Skipper Cup spots

Croatia drop Gvardiol, Ghana recall Sulemana

New Zealand's early World Cup exit puts Oceania free pass in spotlight

Mandopop megastar Jolin Tsai wins best album

At the most expensive World Cup, wealthier fans find ways to pay

RFMF funding drops amid security focus

Police budget reduced, manpower focused

LTA funding cut, digital upgrade continues

Budget boost for Fiji's youngest learners

$821 million allocated for infrastructure push

Immigration budget reduced, protection maintained

Navua set up final showdown with Ba

Drua Women seal home semi-finals after big win

Dogalau fires Ba into Fiji FACT final

FHTA rejects 5% tourism tax

Fiji Airways welcomes Government support in Budget

Nadi resident hopes Budget delivers better rural services

$33.1m allocated for iTaukei development programmes

$96.3m allocated to support sugar industry

Ba FC embracing adversity ahead of OFC Women's Champions League opener

Nearly 60 drug parcels discovered

Nasava Village commissions new evacuation centre

Back to back wins for USP, room for improvement

Under-fire firm still has ethics, leadership contracts

Police barricade accused ISIS bride as she's bailed

SpaceX eyes U.S. mobile market with new Starlink service

Trump plans new tariffs over EU digital services tax

Venezuela faces rebuilding after major earthquakes kill thousands

Kane Brown cheats death in freak golfing accident

Drua embrace Brisbane backing

Football legend backs team ahead of Fiji FACT semis

Government moves to safeguard shipping services

No hike for visitors as levy kicks in

NCCI Says minimum wage review premature

Night crash drill tests airport emergency response

US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

Gueye double helps five-star Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive and send Iraq home

Dembele's quick-fire treble powers France to 4-1 win over second-string Norway

Eddie Murphy to lead Shrek spin-off animation Donkey!

Fortescue boss issues warning after harassment lawsuit

Sports Ministry to work smarter with $23.1m

Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon in harmony again

Rotuman roots inspire climate advocate

Tougher social media ban crackdown wins expert support

Budget boost targets healthcare priorities

Budget targets urban growth and waste reforms

North residents express cautious optimism

Teacher recruitment focus in $883m education budget

FTUC slams budget, says workers left behind

Two detained over alleged illegal PALM recruitment

TNG appeals rejection of proposed Vuda Energy Project

Fijian Drua funding under Finance Ministry

Drua women eye home semi-final push against Reds

Navua set for big dance

Suva foreshore set for regatta opener

Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams borrows from California surf culture

State tightens spending in new budget

FNPF to credit $866 million to members

$2 billion boost for energy sector

Suva port to undergo $1.5 billion redevelopment

Rabuka defends new budget amid criticism

Kumar slams budget over rising debt