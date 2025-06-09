Brigadier General accepts reduced RFMF allocation

[Photo: FILE]

Brigadier General at Blackrock Camp in Nadi, Manoa Gadai, has welcomed the budget allocation of $152.6 million for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

In a statement, Gadai said he completely supports the Commander’s position that the military will accept whatever allocation is provided by the government.

The RFMF’s allocation has been reduced by $15.4 million in the next financial year.

He says Fiji continues to face what he describes as three key existential threats, including climate change, terrorism, and the use and abuse of illicit drugs.

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Gadai says these challenges are addressed through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, United Nations peacekeeping deployments, regional and local security and stability operations, as well as the Joint Counter-Narcotics Task Force.

He says that while there was hope for a higher allocation to meet operational demands, he acknowledges the government’s fiscal constraints and competing national priorities.

He says the Budget reflects the Government’s commitment to prioritising rural communities and people in maritime and outer island areas.

Gadai says these communities play an important role in Fiji’s economy and national development.

He adds that the National Budget reflects efforts to balance development priorities while ensuring the military remains capable of supporting national security and emergency response operations.

He says a Budget that invests in all communities strengthens economic security, social stability, and national resilience.

Brigadier General Gadai says he remains committed to supporting the Government and serving the people of Fiji.

He adds that as long as citizens are well served and the country continues to progress, he is satisfied with the allocation and the role of the organisation.