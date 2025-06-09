Fire destroys a garage and two minibuses

Quick action by firefighters prevented the fire from spreading. [Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is investigating a fire that destroyed a stand-alone garage and two minibuses parked inside at Salua Road, Nakasi, yesterday evening.

Quick action by firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby residential home and neighboring properties.

Preliminary information indicates the property owner left the residence at approximately 7:15 p.m. to travel to Suva.

No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

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NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is urging homeowners to take simple but important precautions before leaving their homes unattended.

Sowane also encourages the public to regularly inspect electrical wiring, avoid overloading power outlets, and ensure appliances are in good working condition.