Raibevu joins Drua development programme

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Promising Queen Victoria School fly half Jone Raibevu has been drafted into the Fijian Drua Development Squad, marking another success story from the club’s grassroots talent pathway.

The Kalabu, Naitasiri native earned his place after progressing through the Drua Foundation’s junior development system, having first been identified through its scouting programme in 2024.

His elevation reflects the continued impact of the Foundation in identifying and nurturing young rugby talent across the country.

Raibevu first gained national attention during the 2024 Secondary Schools Eastern Zone competition before being selected for the inaugural Drua Junior Development Programme later that year.

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Beyond rugby, the versatile athlete has also excelled in athletics, emerging as one of Queen Victoria School’s top sprinters after winning the blue ribbon event at the Tailevu Zone Championships.

Expressing his excitement, Raibevu described the call-up as a major milestone in his career.

“I was really surprised when I got the call about the opportunity. I was also excited when the Drua committee told me that I’ll be joining the Drua development next season.”

Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller said Raibevu’s journey highlights the strength of the development pathway, noting the young playmaker’s strong skill set, game awareness, and athletic ability.

“Jone’s signing is another great example of what can be achieved when the Fiji Rugby Union and the Drua invest in identifying and developing young Fijian talent from an early age. He first came onto our radar through our scouting programme and has continued to impress at every stage of his journey, from the academy to now earning a place in our development squad.”

Raibevu now joins the Drua high-performance environment, where he will continue his progression as he aims for higher honours in the years ahead.