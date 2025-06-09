FBC celebrates 72 years of service

[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Today marks another milestone as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation celebrates its 72nd birthday, reflecting on decades of growth, innovation and service to the people of Fiji.

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation has remained a trusted voice and source of information for communities around the country, continuing to connect people through radio, television and digital platforms.

Team Leader BulaFM Apenisa Rakanace says that he has been working in FBC for 25 years and he is proud to be celebrating and witnessing the 72 Birthday of this media industry.

“I have been with FBC way back in 2001. Some of my workmates have gone, some left the company for overseas. But for me personally, I’m so blessed to be part of FBC throughout the journey, way back in 2001 till 2026, as we celebrate today the 72nd birthday of Fiji Broadcasting.”

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The anniversary also marks FBC’s continued commitment to innovation and strengthening its services as it looks towards the future of broadcasting in Fiji.