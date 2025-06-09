Ikanivere calls on Fijians in Europe

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere has called on Fijian supporters across Europe to turn out in force for the national side’s opening Nations Championship clash against Wales this weekend.

Fiji will make history as the first Tier One nation to host three Test matches in Europe, with the Flying Fijians hoping for strong support from the Fijian diaspora throughout the campaign.

Ikanivere believes a large turnout of supporters will help create a home-away-from-home atmosphere for the team.

“To all the Fijians in Europe and around the world, if you can get there, Fiji’s first time as a Tier One nation hosting three games in Europe.”

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The hooker said the players are confident the Fijian community will once again rally behind the national side.

“I have no doubt that you’ll all fill the crowds and make it as close to Fiji as it can be.”

The Flying Fijians open their Nations Championship campaign against Wales at 1.10am this Saturday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.