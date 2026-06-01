Three titles on the line

Three title fights are set to headline Kings Boxing Promotions’ upcoming “The Bad Blood” event next month.

The main event will see Mikaele Ravalaca defend his WBA Oceania Lightweight title against India’s Rohit Chauhan.

Also on the card, Binnu Singh will defend his WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight title against fellow Indian challenger Harjot Singh.

Meanwhile, Isikeli Senidoko will face Robin Hazelman for the BCF Super Middleweight title.

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In addition to the three championship bouts, the event will feature 10 undercard contests.

Fans can also look forward to a veteran exhibition bout between Binnu Singh Senior and Mohammed Iqbal, as well as four exhibition bouts showcasing young up-and-coming boxers.