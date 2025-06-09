Suva, Lautoka, Ba eye Drua semi-final

Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The debate over where the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women should host their Super Rugby Women’s semi-final is already gathering momentum, with Suva, Lautoka and Ba all emerging as possible venues.

This after the side’s 50-17 victory over the Queensland Reds at Ballymore on Saturday.

The result secured the Drua a home semi-final in Fiji, but the venue has yet to be confirmed.

With the stakes higher than ever, the decision is expected to attract significant interest.

Article continues after advertisement

A home semi-final presents the Drua with an opportunity to harness Fiji’s passionate rugby support as they chase a third Super W title, making the choice of venue a crucial one both on and off the field.

The Drua have already demonstrated they can thrive in front of home fans regardless of location, but each venue presents different logistical and commercial considerations, including stadium capacity, travel arrangements and fan accessibility.

While speculation continues, Rugby Australia and the franchise is expected to weigh all factors before making an official announcement, with supporters across the country hoping the match will be brought to their region.

Wherever the semi-final is ultimately staged, one thing appears certain: the Drua’s dominant display in Brisbane has generated fresh belief that another Super W title is within reach, and Fiji is set to host one of the most anticipated women’s rugby matches in the Pacific this season.

The Drua are on a bye this week before the semifinals on the 18th of next month.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC.