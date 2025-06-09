Ministry to focus on young farmers and women

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The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry aims to increase support for young farmers and women in agriculture in the next financial year.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says this is to help address the low utilization of agricultural land.

Tunabuna says, to ensure maximum use of available land, the Ministry will strengthen the Committee for Better Utilisation of Land programme that supports subsidized lease premium payments, particularly for farmers whose leases are nearing expiry.

The Ministry was allocated $6.9 million for this programme.

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“We have the CBUL programme, which is more than six million dollars. That’s going to top up the leases to landowners, so that they will continue to allow lessees to use their lands.”

Tunabuna adds the Ministry will ensure landowners receive fair and reasonable payments through lease programme, while maintaining trust and understanding with farmers to support future lease renewals.