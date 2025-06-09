First cane delivery reaches Labasa Mill as 2026 crushing season begins

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The 2026 sugar crushing season in Labasa is officially underway, with the first 25 cane bins transported by locomotive arriving at the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Labasa Mill this afternoon.

Among the first to deliver cane was Waiqele sector operator Satish Chand, who says current dry weather conditions have created an ideal window for harvesting, with most cane already reaching maturity.

Chand says harvesting has begun gradually in the Waiqele sector, but many farmers are still awaiting the government’s cane planting subsidy before ramping up operations.

“The weather is good, and it’s the best time to harvest. Things are going well on our side. I believe many farmers are still waiting for the subsidy, but we have to continue working because we need the income. We can’t let all the hard work we’ve put into our farms go to waste.”

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He is encouraging more cane farmers to begin harvesting now that the Labasa Mill has commenced crushing operations.

Earlier today, only a handful of cane trucks were seen entering the mill, while the usual parking area for queued trucks remained largely empty. However, there are hopes that farmers in the Seaqaqa and Coqeloa sectors will begin harvesting in the coming days as the crushing season gathers momentum.