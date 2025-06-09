Norway set for Brazil clash

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Norway are through to the Round of 16 and now set to face Brazil after securing a dramatic 2–1 victory over Ivory Coast in their World Cup knockout clash.

Erling Haaland proved the difference, scoring a late winner just four minutes from time to send his side through in what was far from a polished performance.

With the match heading toward extra time, the striker capitalised late to seal Norway’s first-ever win in a World Cup knockout match.

The goal sparked jubilant scenes at full time, with Haaland celebrating alongside teammate Patrick Berg, who provided the assist.

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Despite struggling to find rhythm for much of the match, Norway did enough to extend their World Cup journey and now turn their attention to a high-profile showdown against Brazil on Sunday.