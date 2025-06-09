Father jailed over son’s fatal forklift accident

Savenaca Damuni was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, [Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

A father convicted of causing the death of his six-year-old son in a 2023 forklift accident has been handed a partially suspended sentence by the Suva High Court.

Savenaca Damuni was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison; he will serve six months, with the remaining 26 months suspended for five years.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere noted his early guilty plea and stated he was satisfied the manslaughter charge arose from a breach of duty.

The judge told Damuni that his son died from multiple brain injuries after being run over by the forklift.

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Tuiqereqere said the maximum sentence for manslaughter arising from a breach of duty is 25 years.

It is alleged that on May 2, 2023, while reversing a forklift, Damuni struck his son, causing injuries that led to the child’s death.