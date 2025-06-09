Miracle escape for six drivers in multiple truck crash

In a supplied image, multiple trucks have been consumed by fire following a crash that left butane gas cans scattered across a roadway in Goulburn, NSW, Australia. [Photo Credit: PR HANDOUT/Supplied by NSW Fire and Rescue]

Six truck drivers involved in a fiery early morning wreck have escaped relatively unharmed, despite their vehicles being entirely consumed by flames.

Rescue crews initially believed one of the drivers was missing, but several hours later realised the incident only involved six trucks and that all of the drivers had escaped with only a few suffering minor injuries.

Initial inquiries suggested two of the trucks collided as they attempted to enter a roadside rest stop just after 5am near Gunning in the state’s Southern Tablelands, NSW Police said.

One of the trucks appears to have collided with the rear of the other vehicle and shunted it into the others that were parked at the rest stop, police said.

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One vehicle was carrying eight tonnes of butane cans, resulting in multiple small explosions when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Also fuelling the resulting fire were loads of alcohol, resin, and memory foam being transported in the other trucks.

All six trucks were destroyed but the male drivers were treated only for minor injuries.

Insp Mijok described the escape as “nothing short of a miracle”.

Two of those drivers were taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.

Fire and Rescue NSW deployed seven fire trucks, including two Hazardous Materials vehicles and up to 40 firefighters, to the scene.