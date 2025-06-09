Fiji Council of Churches seeks civic education drive

[ Source: Constitutional Review Commission / Facebook ]

The Fiji Council of Churches says constitutional reform must be supported by greater public understanding of citizens’ rights and responsibilities.

The council is calling for sustained civic education programmes, particularly targeting young people and communities in rural areas.

Member Joji Qaranivalu says educating citizens is critical to ensuring meaningful participation in decisions that shape the nation’s future.

Qaranivalu believes any review of Fiji’s Constitution must go hand in hand with educating the public on how the highest law works.

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“Fiji Council of Churches would like to propose that the Constitution should require sustained civic education programs enabling all citizens to understand their constitutional rights and responsibilities.”

Qaranivalu says past constitutional processes have shown the need for greater awareness, especially among communities that may not have easy access to information.

He says the Council of Churches is proposing a publicly funded civic education programme, with a focus on young people and rural communities.

“Fiji Council of Churches would like to see that there is a public-funded civic education program, especially for young people and rural communities, to ensure all citizens understand their rights and responsibilities.”

The council says schools should also play a key role in developing civic awareness, allowing young Fijians to understand their role in society from an early stage.

It believes informed citizens are essential for a stronger democracy and a more inclusive constitutional process.